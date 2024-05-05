Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKQ. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARKQ opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $860.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.