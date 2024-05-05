Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 438,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 379,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $170.66 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.