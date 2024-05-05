Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 52,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Semantix Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.
About Semantix
Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.
