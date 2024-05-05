Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

SNDR stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Schneider National's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Schneider National by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

