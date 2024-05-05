StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

TRT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

