StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.71 million, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,320. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.