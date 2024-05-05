Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

