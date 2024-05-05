StockNews.com Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 11.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

