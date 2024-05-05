Truist Financial Lowers United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $58.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

PRKS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.30.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $256,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

