StockNews.com Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Hold

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 785.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.