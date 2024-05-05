Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 769.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 461,469 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ARQT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

