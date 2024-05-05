Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

