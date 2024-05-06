Amalgamated Bank Purchases 109,621 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 319.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,888 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

