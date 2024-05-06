DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $79.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

