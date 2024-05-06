Holley (HLLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Holley has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.53.

HLLY has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Holley news, Director Graham Clempson acquired 59,076 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $246,937.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,897.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

