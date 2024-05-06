Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $247.40 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.88 and a 200-day moving average of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

