Mayville Engineering (MEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $148.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEC opened at $13.89 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $282.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

