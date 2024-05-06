SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $188.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.81.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 986,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 319,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 809,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,588,000 after buying an additional 165,067 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after buying an additional 128,076 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $17,835,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 798,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 102,207 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

