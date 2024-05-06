Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $19.22 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Beverage by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 65,702 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in National Beverage by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in National Beverage by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

National Beverage stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

