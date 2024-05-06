Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,334 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $372,687,000 after buying an additional 265,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,291,276 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,297,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,905,089 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 388,079 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

