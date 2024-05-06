Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.