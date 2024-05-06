Summit Global Investments Invests $312,000 in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of First Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

