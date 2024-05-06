Summit Global Investments Invests $383,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.82 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.



The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

