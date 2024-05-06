Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,598 shares of company stock worth $1,379,499 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $45.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.