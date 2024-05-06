TFS Financial’s (TFSL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TFSL stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 152,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

