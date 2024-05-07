Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,096,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 179.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 613,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 394,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

