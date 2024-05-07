Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 59,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

