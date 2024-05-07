Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Amplify Energy to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.86. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 122.36%. The firm had revenue of $78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million.

AMPY stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

AMPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

