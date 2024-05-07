Global Partners (GLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLP stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

