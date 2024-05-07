Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

