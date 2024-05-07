Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 11,975 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1,311.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,477,000 after buying an additional 72,111 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APO opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

