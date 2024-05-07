Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 68,606 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 356,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royce Value Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

