Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 740 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 552,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 224,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.