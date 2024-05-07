Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $126.49

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.55.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

