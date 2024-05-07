Critical Survey: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auna and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.22 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.02

Profitability

Auna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

This table compares Auna and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auna and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

Auna currently has a consensus price target of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 110.25%. Oncology Institute has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.18%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Auna.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

