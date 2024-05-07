Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.