Equinox Gold (EQX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%.

EQX stock opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

