Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Health Catalyst from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

