Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

ULS opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $36.07.

In other news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last ninety days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.