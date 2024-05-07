Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,934 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $149.29.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,119 shares of company stock worth $6,679,812. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

