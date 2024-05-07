NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.70-$1.74 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NI opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

