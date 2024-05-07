PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
