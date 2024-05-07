Reach plc (RCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.46 on May 31st

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Reach has a one year low of GBX 58.47 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.91. The company has a market cap of £254.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,141.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

