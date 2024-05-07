Reach plc (RCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.46 on May 31st

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Reach Stock Performance
Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. Reach has a one year low of GBX 58.47 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.91. The company has a market cap of £254.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,141.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Reach Company Profile
