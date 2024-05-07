The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Manitowoc worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 479,662 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $441.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.