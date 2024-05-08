Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.98.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

