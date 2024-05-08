Amalgamated Bank Purchases 529 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,068 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after purchasing an additional 518,163 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth $28,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 228,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $13,567,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,421 shares of company stock worth $5,639,783. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SF

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.