Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 51,300 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $56,354,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,311,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

