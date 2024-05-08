M&T Bank Corp Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after acquiring an additional 563,989 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,800. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.