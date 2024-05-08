Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 16,880 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1,047.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Copart stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

