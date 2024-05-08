Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 200.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $335.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.29 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

